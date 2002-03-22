Image zoom

Full Moon A- type Music

Adulthood becomes this newlywed mama-to-be on her soulful third set, Full Moon, featuring production by Mike City (Sunshine Anderson), Warryn Campbell (Luther Vandross), and Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson). Where Jerkins’ herky-jerky stylings come off cold on Jacko’s latest, they embolden 23-year-old Brandy as she learns the difference between teen heartbreak and grown-up betrayal. Her deep, warm voice now has a scratchy, evocative edge that suggests maturity and the high price that often comes with it.