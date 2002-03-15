Sometimes a Circle

Laura Morgan
March 15, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Sometimes a Circle

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Louise Goffin
We gave it a B

You’ve probably spotted Goffin in the Gap’s TV ads with her mom, legendary singer-songwriter Carole King. While Goffin’s CD proves that she’s inherited her mother’s knack for clever storytelling and singsongy melodies, well-placed trip-hoppy beats keep her basic chick-rock from sounding old-fashioned. But the modern touches don’t always set Goffin apart from any number of contemporary Sheryl Crow wannabes. Sometimes a Circle is sometimes monotonous, sometimes magical.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now