We gave it a B

You’ve probably spotted Goffin in the Gap’s TV ads with her mom, legendary singer-songwriter Carole King. While Goffin’s CD proves that she’s inherited her mother’s knack for clever storytelling and singsongy melodies, well-placed trip-hoppy beats keep her basic chick-rock from sounding old-fashioned. But the modern touches don’t always set Goffin apart from any number of contemporary Sheryl Crow wannabes. Sometimes a Circle is sometimes monotonous, sometimes magical.