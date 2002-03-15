The Persuasions Sing the Beatles
The Persuasions Sing the Beatles
C+
Imagine there’s no instrumentation; it’s easy if you try listening to this veteran a cappella quartet’s strictly vocal take on the Fab catalog. It’s interesting hearing which tunes best translate into doo-wop (”Oh! Darling”). But the ones that are more of a stretch (”The Ballad of John and Yoko”?) start to grate, rendering this an okay novelty most Beatlemaniacs will quickly put on the shelf alongside the barking-dogs album.
