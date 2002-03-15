MEAN MACHINE
This British remake of the 1974 Burt Reynolds prison-football rouser The Longest Yard is suffused with the British cult of soccer as the ultimate in raw gladiatorial clash. After too many Full Montys, though, the whole notion of a bunch of ragged, loudmouthed ruffians who put aside their differences to accomplish a goal has come to look like a coy ritual of emasculation. Vinnie Jones, in the Reynolds role, has a thuggish command — he’s like Clive Owen reborn as a meanly desiccated hulk.
Mean Machine
