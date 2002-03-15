THE CHARTS

‘UNDER RUG’ SWEEPS

To put it in Alanispeak, the debut figures for Under Rug Swept were top notch almost. Morissette debuted with 215,000 CDs sold–not a number to sneeze at, though it’s just dust mites compared with the 469,000 debut for her last studio album, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, in 1998. The real surprise was how it nearly got trumped by O Brother, which sold–great leapin’ Ulysses!–209,000; the Grammy-snatching soundtrack had previously peaked at No. 10. But wait: Maybe the real surprise is that Kylie Minogue, an international star since she was old enough to take her clothes off, is finally catching a break Stateside. The Aussie sex bomb’s Fever broke at No. 3 on hot-cha-cha sales of 115,000.

1 — ALANIS MORISSETTE Under Rug Swept, Maverick 1 2 15 VARIOUS ARTISTS O Brother… soundtrack, Mercury Nashville 62 3 — KYLIE MINOGUE Fever, Capitol 1 4 20 ALICIA KEYS Songs in A Minor, J 36 5 2 LINKIN PARK Hybrid Theory, Warner Bros. 71 6 3 ALAN JACKSON Drive, Arista Nashville 7 7 1 JENNIFER LOPEZ J to Tha L-O! The Remixes, Epic 4 8 5 LUDACRIS Word of Mouf, Def Jam 14 9 — CHER Living Proof, Warner Bros. 1 10 28 U2 All That You Can’t Leave Behind, Interscope 70 11 8 PINK M!ssundaztood, Arista 15 12 6 CREED Weathered, Wind-up 15 13 31 VARIOUS ARTISTS Grammy Nominees 2002, Grammy 4 14 32 INDIA.ARIE Acoustic Soul, Motown 42 15 — X-ECUTIONERS Built From Scratch, Loud 1

