Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein; Richard Rodgers: The Sound of His Music
Broadway’s most ageless leading lady (Peters) says happy 100th to Broadway’s most timeless composer (Rodgers) with new takes on classics, from a torchy ”There Is Nothin’ Like a Dame” to a solid, if predictable, ”Some Enchanted Evening.” But Rodgers’ best gift is the bewitching Sound. Compiled from cast albums, cabaret acts, and studio sessions, the spectacular set boasts artists like Josephine Baker, Lena Horne, and Patti LuPone. It’s proof that Rodgers’ songs are still the sweetest sounds you’ll ever hear. Bernadette: B- Sound: A
