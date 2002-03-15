40 Days and 40 Nights B- type Movie genre Romance

It takes a bit of originality to make a teen flick in which the hero spends the entire time trying not to get laid. Matt (Josh Hartnett), a sweet-tempered San Francisco Web designer, uses the occasion of Lent to abstain from all sexual activity, including the solo variety. The movie, which is nothing more than American Pie with milder fruit filling, is virtually designed to be an oglefest in spite of itself. That said, it gets better as it goes along, mostly because Hartnett, with his hurtin’ James Dean stare, does something unexpectedly charming. He convinces us that Matt truly wants to stay orgasm-free, even as he’s reduced to a quivering jellypile of hormones, all so that he can get back in touch with himself (so to speak).