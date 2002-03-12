Night of the Living Dead: Millennium Edition

Image zoom Night of the Living Dead: Kobal Collection

The biggest offender in this repackaging renaissance is George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, now making its eighth — eighth! — appearance on DVD. As a fright film, ”Living Dead” has it all: cannibalism, slow-moving zombies who always seem to be catching up, and women-in-danger tripping and falling for no reason. The crisp, high-contrast print on the Millennium Edition (following both anniversary and special editions) is the real star here, while the coffinful of extras (including photo galleries and cast interviews) is fine if not fascinating.