Joy Ride‘s all very funny until someone gets hurt. So might Mommy have said to brothers Lewis and Fuller Thomas (Walker and Zahn), who engage in some crank-yanking CB chatter during a cross-country drive and wind up stalked by a psychotic trucker. Cowritten by J.J. Abrams (”Alias”) and directed by the deft John Dahl (”The Last Seduction”), ”Ride” pays inventive tribute to white-line suspensers like ”Duel” and ”The Hitcher.” Then costar Leelee Sobieski shows up and manages to be outacted by Walker, Zahn, and their car.