Talk about an advanced case of multiple personality, er, genre syndrome. But not to worry: On Wanderland, Kelis’ brash blend of Curtis Mayfield soul, techno-Zeppelin funk, Jobim-lite bossa nova, and ultrasmooth R&B shows a more coherent artistry than many recent boundary-busting experiments. True, those occasionally banal lyrics (”I’m a junkie for your love”) are a troubling symptom, but even so, we urge her to forgo psychotropic treatment and keep following her inner Sybil.
