Meant to Be B type Music

Two vets — pianist Lewis and singer Wilson — dish up a pleasing set of mature vocal renditions and instrumentals, together and apart. For an album of dual billing, the song set is oddly imbalanced, leaning more toward Lewis’ easygoing, generally lyrical instrumental work with his trio. We want to hear more of Wilson’s unerring and determinedly understated voice, though she gives burnished grace to a coolly revamped ”Moondance” and ”Peel Me a Grape” (a less sweaty version than Diana Krall’s) and lends focused drama to ”Did I Ever Really Live.”