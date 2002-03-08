Girls' Poker Night B- type Book genre Fiction

It’s a different hand, but the same old cards: A lovelorn New York City writer tackles life and relationship hang-ups over stiff drinks and a quirky band of pals. The stakes are raised when the passing fancy she feels for her editor flares up into a full-blown obsession. Girls just wants to be a fun, quick read. And deploying brief, one-liner-filled chapters, former Late Show With David Letterman writer Davis plants her first effort firmly within the well-heeled, well-worn paths paved by the likes of Bridget Jones and Sex and the City. This self-proclaimed ”novel of high stakes” is ultimately safe and breezy, playing out its entire gambit without ever upping the ante on its predecessors.