An Almost Holy Picture C+

A less than satisfying evening. There are moments of punch and precision in Heather McDonald’s one-character play about an ex-clergyman’s argument with a God he no longer hears. But there’s no real beginning and a barely discernible end; the play is all moderate, meandering middle. This is no fault of Kevin Bacon, who proves that no matter how often you’ve encountered someone 10 times life-size at the 12-plex, the art of a good actor can make you forget you’ve ever seen him before. Fifteen minutes in, Bacon has disappeared completely into the rumpled soul of his character. It’s a fine performance in a so-so play.