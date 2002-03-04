Image zoom Peggy Lee: Bob Willoughby/REDFERNS/Retna

Six Feet Under B type TV Show genre Comedy,

Drama

This offbeat funeral-home drama might not have the certified musical cred of its HBO peer ”The Sopranos,” but Six Feet Under shares a taste for the eclectic — and mostly succeeds. The leap from Peggy Lee’s brassy jazz-pop to PJ Harvey’s crunching guitars to Shuggie Otis’ loose-limbed soul is admirably bold. But it’s the drum-crashing techno remixes of Thomas Newman’s (”American Beauty”) haunting theme that pose the ultimate question: Should death ever sound this good?