Warm Texas Rain

By Erin Richter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT

Warm Texas Rain

D+
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

Smoldering hunk Bauer shows almost none of the acting fire he rekindled as the Stateside drug lord in 2000’s Traffic. As an out-of-luck Marine — whose efforts to save a leggy beaut (Thorn) from a pool-tabletop assault land him in a twisted con game (after a quick stop in jail) — he’s trapped in a cliche-ridden noir-lite that leaves the cast looking more simpleminded than Simple Plan-ready. Even Rain’s Playboy-produced sex scenes are damp and sizzleless.

Warm Texas Rain

type
  • Movie
mpaa
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com