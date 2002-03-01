Warm Texas Rain
Warm Texas Rain
Smoldering hunk Bauer shows almost none of the acting fire he rekindled as the Stateside drug lord in 2000’s Traffic. As an out-of-luck Marine — whose efforts to save a leggy beaut (Thorn) from a pool-tabletop assault land him in a twisted con game (after a quick stop in jail) — he’s trapped in a cliche-ridden noir-lite that leaves the cast looking more simpleminded than Simple Plan-ready. Even Rain’s Playboy-produced sex scenes are damp and sizzleless.
