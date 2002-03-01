Three Piece Suite: The Reprise Recordings 1971-1974
One of rock’s great eccentrics, Nitzsche, who died in 2000, worked with Neil Young and Phil Spector, cowrote ”Up Where We Belong,” and cranked out movie scores. This set of Nitzsche’s own work, Three Piece Suite: The Reprise Recordings 1971-1974, is in keeping with that idiosyncratic legacy. First comes St. Giles Cripplegate, his 1972 set of swelling orchestral pieces, followed by a shelved album of acid-trip mariachi, warped lounge music, and Randy Newman-on-a-binge pop. A captivating postscript to a peculiar career.
