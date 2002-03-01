Super Troopers

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

Super Troopers

C+
  • Movie

The comedy group Broken Lizard revel in deadpan pranks in Super Troopers, a scattershot, hit-and-often-miss, shaggy story about a group of Vermont state troopers with a particularly blithe attitude toward their jobs. With their propensity for basking goofily in the sun, the Lizards’ talents are greatly enhanced by the addition of seasoned character actor Brian Cox as the troopers’ commander, and Daniel Von Bargen as chief of a rival local police force.

Super Troopers

  • Movie
  • R
  • 103 minutes
