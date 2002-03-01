Stupid White Men...And Other Sorry Excuses for the State of the Nation!

Dalton Ross
March 01, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Stupid White Men... And Other Sorry Excuses for the State of the Nation!

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Michael Moore
genre
Nonfiction
We gave it a B

George W. Bush stole the election! Such proclamations from left-leaning pundits are nothing new, yet Michael Moore can’t seem to let it go. The activist/comedian devotes sizable space in Stupid White Men…And Other Sorry Excuses for the State of the Nation! to the topic with an impressive mix of facts and funnies. Still, it can’t help but feel so…year 2000. But the ”Roger & Me” director really gets rolling when he lashes out at less likely subjects such as North Korean ruler Kim Jong Il, schools that dilute their lesson plans in the name of corporate sponsorship, and even himself (he owns a minivan and doesn’t recycle — naughty boy). Moore has obviously mastered the ABCs of political satire, but this is one case in which he should have dropped the W.

