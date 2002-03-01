Still Blazin'
Clifton Bailey remains reggae’s most compelling MC, a gold-flashing, trash-talking ragga don turned turban-wearing Rastaman preaching scorched-earth theology. Still Blazin’ is less menacing than ’00’s More Fire, with old-school songs alternating with his signature breathless raps. The patois — and venom — run thick, and the harder cuts don’t translate well outside the dance hall. But for Marley fans wanting an update on trenchtown culture, this is it.
