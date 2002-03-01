Return to Never Land C+ type Movie genre Animated

The Disney animators don’t make the vulgar mistake of ”contemporizing” the visual spirit of the 1953 Peter Pan in Return to Never Land. They give us Peter the elfin-eared sprite very much as we remember him, and the film, aimed at wee tots, has been animated with as vivid a feeling for movement and perspective, as, say, The Little Mermaid. Which only goes to show that it takes more than technique to make a good children’s picture. In Never Land, Jane, daughter of the grown-up Wendy, enjoys her own set of adventures, earning her stripes as a ”Lost Girl.” There’s always something to look at, but the story is weak tea. C+