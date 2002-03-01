Move It Like This

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020

”Who Let the Dogs Out” made Baha Men perennials at football games and family barbecues, and they work to maintain that wide fan base with their follow-up ”Move It Like This,” sporting something for everyone. Girls will eat up the strutty chorus and the Miami Bass romp; guys will like the braggadocio; boomers will relish references to old dance crazes. But that G-rated vibe is also what keeps the song from transcending dumb-fun status.

