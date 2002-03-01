MATTHEW BLACKHEART: MONSTER SMASHER

By Brian M. Raftery
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT

Matthew Blackheart: Monster Smasher

Part Captain America, part Evil Dead doofus Ash, the anachronistic Blackheart is a genetically enhanced World War II soldier who wakes up in modern-day New York to fend off a well-organized creature cabal. But despite the promisingly cheeky setup, Blackheart is done in by a truly pun-laden script by Twin Peaks scribe Robert Engels and some horribly hokey effects. Hardly smashing stuff.

