Holiday in Dirt
Holiday in Dirt
A-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Stan Ridway, the ex-Wall of Voodoo leader, conjures atmospheric hoodoo in Holiday in Dirt, a cohesive collection of album leftovers, film-soundtrack rarities, and tunes he didn’t use in his short-lived band Drywall. Ridgway’s sung-spoken vocals have never sounded so bone-dry, so yearningly romantic, so viciously sarcastic — sometimes all in the same song, as in the glowing ”Beloved Movie Star” and the sinuously paranoidal ”Operator Help Me.” And that Ridgway rarity — sincerity: ”Garage Band ’65.”
Holiday in Dirt
|type
|
Comments