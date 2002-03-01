Holiday in Dirt

By Ken Tucker
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

Holiday in Dirt

A-
Stan Ridway, the ex-Wall of Voodoo leader, conjures atmospheric hoodoo in Holiday in Dirt, a cohesive collection of album leftovers, film-soundtrack rarities, and tunes he didn’t use in his short-lived band Drywall. Ridgway’s sung-spoken vocals have never sounded so bone-dry, so yearningly romantic, so viciously sarcastic — sometimes all in the same song, as in the glowing ”Beloved Movie Star” and the sinuously paranoidal ”Operator Help Me.” And that Ridgway rarity — sincerity: ”Garage Band ’65.”

Holiday in Dirt

