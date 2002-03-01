Dreamgirls in Concert
Fans of the 1981 Broadway smash ”Dreamgirls in Concert,” about a tumultuous Supremes-like trio, have waited too long for this every-note-preserved recording. Big-voiced Tony winners Heather Headley, Audra McDonald, and Lillias White go for broke on the brilliant blend of Motown-style grooves, snappy harmonies, and showstopping ballads. A few moments are over the top (White’s ”And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” can’t compare to Jennifer Holiday’s original), but two decades later, the girls are still a dream.
