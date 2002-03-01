DRAWING FLIES

By Daniel Fierman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

C+
  • Movie
There are plenty of good reasons this ”lost View Askew film” stayed lost — but as affable shaggy-dog stories go, it isn’t bad. Lee leads four friends on a wilderness hike to his uncle’s cabin, except — are you ready for this? — there is no cabin. He’s really on the trail of the legendary Sasquatch. Or maybe he’s crazy. Who knows? Somewhere in there the gang runs into Silent Bob (producer Kevin Smith) at a party, Lee covers himself with mud, and they are all attacked by a bunch of grown men in diapers. Viva la wackiness!

