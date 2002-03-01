Collateral Damage

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:05 AM EDT

C
In Collateral Damage, a fireman (Arnold Schwarzenegger) loses his wife and son in a terrorist bombing, then seeks vengeance. As Arnold travels upriver in search of his enemy, the film threatens to turn into a cross between Apocalypse Now and a bad Steven Seagal film. Schwarzenegger, at 54, is long past being able to run, leap, and knuckle people’s heads in with his old Teutonic vigor. This time, he’s the luggage.

