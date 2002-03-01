Collateral Damage
In Collateral Damage, a fireman (Arnold Schwarzenegger) loses his wife and son in a terrorist bombing, then seeks vengeance. As Arnold travels upriver in search of his enemy, the film threatens to turn into a cross between Apocalypse Now and a bad Steven Seagal film. Schwarzenegger, at 54, is long past being able to run, leap, and knuckle people’s heads in with his old Teutonic vigor. This time, he’s the luggage.
Collateral Damage
