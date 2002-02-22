This Year's Model (Elvis Costello)

Blood & Chocolate B- type Music genre Rock,

Of all of Rhino’s idiosyncratically batched reissues of Costello’s catalog — each of which includes an extra disc of B sides, covers, and previously unreleased tracks — this trio is easily the most raucous. ”Model,” Costello’s 1978 sophomore release, redefined the quirky troubadour as bilious rocker, a rowdy he’d reanimate on ”Blood,” the 1986 follow-up to the rootsy King of America, and ”Youth,” his 1994 reunion with backing band the Attractions. Together, they’re a bonanza for devoted completists. For those alienated by his C&W and classical forays, they’re a reminder of the black-hearted virtuosity they fell for in the first place. Model Grade: A+; Blood Grade: A; Youth Grade: A-