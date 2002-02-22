The Son's Room

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

The Son's Room

A-
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

It takes skill these days, if not nerve, to put a vital, happy nuclear family on screen and to let us share in every quiet tremor, every gentle jostle and smile of their steady, deep-flowing contentment. The Son’s Room was directed and cowritten by the Italian filmmaker and actor Nanni Moretti (”Caro Diario”), who has given himself the role of an affectionate father and urbane professional shrink. A tragedy occurs, as tragedy sometimes will, except that there is no catharsis here, only a heartfelt exploration of the means by which happiness repairs itself. A-

The Son's Room

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 99 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com