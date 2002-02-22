Hart's War B- type Movie genre War

A quaintly old-fashioned liberal message movie set in a German POW camp. Tommy Hart (Colin Farrell), a fresh-faced lieutenant, is assigned by Col. William McNamara (Bruce Willis) to live in a barracks crammed with lowly enlisted men. He’s joined there by a pair of black Air Force pilots, one of whom (Terrence Howard) ends up on trial for murder. It’s up to Hart to defend the helpless black soldier. Actually, make that the helpless black soldier who has so much to teach us about courage and tolerance. Stuck in Poitier-ville, Hart’s War is competent yet also stodgy and patronizing. Think The Bridge on the River Kwai as written by the committee to renominate Al Gore. B-