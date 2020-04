The Chillout Session B+ type Music genre Electronic

The first of Britain’s two-disc down-tempo compilation series aimed at U.S. audiences is damn near indispensable, with remixes of songs by the likes of Radiohead, Air, Lemon Jelly, and Underworld segueing into each other like narcoleptic dream states. If you want to dip a toe in the new electronic pop, this is one sweet kiddie pool. B+