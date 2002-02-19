Image zoom Don't Say a Word: Ava Gerlitz

Don't Say a Word C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Michael Douglas is a shrink who must wrest a number from the head of an addled patient (Brittany Murphy) or kidnappers will off his kid. Plausible? Nope, but it is sorta fun to watch Douglas unravel. The thriller’s numerous other threads — a fellow shrink with his own agenda, a lady cop with suspicions, the doc’s broken-legged wife — come up short, keeping the action far from taut in Don’t Say a Word.