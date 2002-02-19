Don't Say a Word

By Alice King
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT
Don't Say a Word

Don't Say a Word

Michael Douglas is a shrink who must wrest a number from the head of an addled patient (Brittany Murphy) or kidnappers will off his kid. Plausible? Nope, but it is sorta fun to watch Douglas unravel. The thriller’s numerous other threads — a fellow shrink with his own agenda, a lady cop with suspicions, the doc’s broken-legged wife — come up short, keeping the action far from taut in Don’t Say a Word.

Don't Say a Word

