And All That Could Have Been
And All That Could Have Been, NIN’s first live album proves Trent Reznor’s studio-sculpted sounds can make the transition with richness intact. ”The Great Below” retains its lush sweep, while ”Closer” keeps its pounding gallop. More revealing is ”Still,” a bonus disc (in the deluxe edition) of stripped-down cuts: an invaluable document that bears witness to the soul in Reznor’s pretty little hate machines.
