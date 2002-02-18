And All That Could Have Been

By Jeff Jensen
Updated March 17, 2020
And All That Could Have Been

And All That Could Have Been, NIN’s first live album proves Trent Reznor’s studio-sculpted sounds can make the transition with richness intact. ”The Great Below” retains its lush sweep, while ”Closer” keeps its pounding gallop. More revealing is ”Still,” a bonus disc (in the deluxe edition) of stripped-down cuts: an invaluable document that bears witness to the soul in Reznor’s pretty little hate machines.

And All That Could Have Been

