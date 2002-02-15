Spirit Touches Ground

By Rob Brunner
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Spirit Touches Ground

Spirit Touches Ground, the long-awaited third album from the ex?School of Fish frontman recorded in the mid-’90s, was twice derailed, first by record-company politics and then by Clayton-Felt’s death by cancer in early 2000. But the wait wasn’t half as frustrating as finally hearing the album, which is so laden with talent and promise it’s almost painful to listen to. Like similarly minded L.A. smart-pop artists Aimee Mann and Jason Falkner, Clayton-Felt writes modest songs that take time to reveal their true depth. It’s a real loss that the singer won’t get the same chance himself. B+

