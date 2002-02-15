The Rockin' Side
Episode Recaps
When Tritt debuted in 1990, he was dismissed as a Hank Williams Jr. clone, a rowdy honky-tonker steeped in deep-dish Southern fare. But the Georgia native with the club-cured, scotch-and-stogies baritone soon carved out his own identity based on his evocative ballads and harder-rockin’ testosterone-fueled barn burners. These two 16-track discs are sold individually, but the ballad-heavy Lovin’ Side would have benefitted from a little of Tritt’s sweatier stuff. Make your own mix at home. Rockin’: A- Lovin’: B
Comments