Pandaemonium

By Erin Richter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:05 AM EDT

Pandaemonium

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Poetic genius leads to opium addiction and dirty competition in director Julien Temple’s electrified trip through the minds of the revolutionary English Romantics Samuel Taylor Coleridge (Roache) and William Wordsworth (Hannah). Temple, who brilliantly profiled the Sex Pistols in 2000’s The Filth and the Fury, embellishes history, implying Wordsworth felt so intimidated by his wild-minded friend that he sabotaged the publication of Coleridge’s ”Kubla Khan.” But with luxurious production design and inventive camera work, Temple’s ode to the era, its rock-starlike poets, and the processes behind Coleridge’s masterworks (like ”Rime of the Ancient Mariner”) remains loyal to the art. B+

Pandaemonium

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 126 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com