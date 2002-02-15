Pandaemonium
Poetic genius leads to opium addiction and dirty competition in director Julien Temple’s electrified trip through the minds of the revolutionary English Romantics Samuel Taylor Coleridge (Roache) and William Wordsworth (Hannah). Temple, who brilliantly profiled the Sex Pistols in 2000’s The Filth and the Fury, embellishes history, implying Wordsworth felt so intimidated by his wild-minded friend that he sabotaged the publication of Coleridge’s ”Kubla Khan.” But with luxurious production design and inventive camera work, Temple’s ode to the era, its rock-starlike poets, and the processes behind Coleridge’s masterworks (like ”Rime of the Ancient Mariner”) remains loyal to the art. B+
