Always Got Tonight

As on his previous seven discs, Isaak doesn’t stray far from his rockabilly/brooding ballad/retro-rock formula. Still, he (with longtime band the Silvertones) performs with such charming, seasoned assurance, that Always feels like a warm visit from an old pal. And with party-starting standouts like ”American Boy” (his nifty Showtime series theme) and the loungey-surf guitar-funk of ”Notice the Ring,” Isaak deserves to be back on the charts. B+
