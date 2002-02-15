Before & After: Stories From New York

By Troy Patterson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

Before & After: Stories From New York

C
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

In his introduction, Beller explains that the original version of this collection of essays — a ”greatest hits” from his hipster-lit website — was ”almost finished on September 10.” After Sept. 11, he chose to rework it so that half of the book is devoted to sketches of life in ”normal” New York and half to the sort of first-person reports that erupted in magazines in the weeks following the attacks. The same introduction makes it clear that the editor doesn’t know the difference between the words weather and whether, which is to say that this is a mixed grab bag. Aces such as Luc Sante (writing on the 1988 riot in Tompkins Square Park) and Phillip Lopate (doing a sharp appreciation of the Twin Towers) deliver the goods; a score of lesser lights wallow in self-absorption and make evil look quite banal indeed. C

Before & After: Stories From New York

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com