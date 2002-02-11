Always Got Tonight

By Beth Johnson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:03 AM EDT
B+
As on his previous seven discs, Isaak doesn’t stray far from his rockabilly/brooding ballad/retro-rock formula on Always Got Tonight. Still, he (with longtime band the Silvertones) performs with such charming, seasoned assurance, that ”Always” feels like a warm visit from an old pal. And with party-starting standouts like ”American Boy” (his nifty Showtime series theme) and the loungey-surf guitar-funk of ”Notice the Ring,” Isaak deserves to be back on the charts.

