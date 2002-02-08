The Princess And The Warrior

By Troy Patterson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

The Princess and the Warrior

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

Though more sturdily constructed than his career-making adrenaline rush Run Lola Run, Tom Tykwer’s latest nonetheless finds the German director still going heavy on the music-of-chance philosophizin’. Potente — once the magenta-haired Lola, here a gauzy blonde — is a psychiatric nurse who gets badly banged up in an accident. Furmann is her tracheotomy-performing savior. He disappears, but, as Tykwer has it, fate operates with a capital F. Never mind the head trip, Princess is a muscular romantic thriller. B+

The Princess and the Warrior

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 130 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com