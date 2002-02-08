The Princess And The Warrior
Though more sturdily constructed than his career-making adrenaline rush Run Lola Run, Tom Tykwer’s latest nonetheless finds the German director still going heavy on the music-of-chance philosophizin’. Potente — once the magenta-haired Lola, here a gauzy blonde — is a psychiatric nurse who gets badly banged up in an accident. Furmann is her tracheotomy-performing savior. He disappears, but, as Tykwer has it, fate operates with a capital F. Never mind the head trip, Princess is a muscular romantic thriller. B+
