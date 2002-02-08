The Mothman Prophecies

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

B+
A paranormal thriller directed by the talented Mark Pellington, who creates a mood of hushed apocalyptic creepiness that earns comparison to Don’t Look Now. Richard Gere, as a Washington Post reporter, is led to Point Pleasant, W. Va., where the citizens have all seen…something. The Mothman Prophecies is really just classy trash, but Pellington makes even a midnight phone call feel like a message from beyond. B+

