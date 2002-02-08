Monster's Ball
This earnest, high-minded, and atmospheric drama about a Southern white prison guard who falls in love with the widow of a black inmate he helped put to death may set off smoke detectors for its fumes of preciousness: The melodrama is diagrammatic, a traffic map of calls and responses, wishes and fulfillment. All roads may lead to award nominations for Billy Bob Thornton and Halle Berry — they act their pants off — but none lead to truth. B-
