Monster's Ball

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

Monster's Ball

B-
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

This earnest, high-minded, and atmospheric drama about a Southern white prison guard who falls in love with the widow of a black inmate he helped put to death may set off smoke detectors for its fumes of preciousness: The melodrama is diagrammatic, a traffic map of calls and responses, wishes and fulfillment. All roads may lead to award nominations for Billy Bob Thornton and Halle Berry — they act their pants off — but none lead to truth. B-

Monster's Ball

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 111 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com