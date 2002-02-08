Life on Earth

By Larry Blumenfeld
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

B+
”Around the world in nine tracks” is more like it. But feel the rhythmic heft as Zakir Hussain’s masterful tabla gives way to Mor Thiam’s djembe drum, then to Jeff ”Tain” Watts’ trap set. Soloists range from saxist Chris Potter to conch-shell master Steve Turre. Some of Manhattan’s hippest violinists even sit in. Rosnes shoots for too much, but her fine piano playing and some oddly alluring arrangements keep it all charming and coherent.

