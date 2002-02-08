The Great Divide

By Scott Schinder
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

While it’s hardly the first time Nelson has squandered his talents on unworthy material, this all-star crossover attempt contains some of his lamest work to date. Shoehorned into soullessly mechanical musical settings, Nelson displays his sublime interpretive skills on the self-penned title track and an impassioned run through Cyndi Lauper’s ”Time After Time.” But ill-conceived collaborations with Kid Rock, Brian McKnight, and Rob Thomas are more representative of the project’s artistic bankruptcy. C-

