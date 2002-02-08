Grateful Dawg
Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia and mandolin virtuoso David ”Dawg” Grisman shared a close friendship, a love of bluegrass, and a trademark bush of thick grizzle. They were, as Grisman’s wife puts it, ”beards of a feather,” and the musical pairing of perfectionist technician Grisman with soulful stylist Garcia often worked magic. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about this documentary, which stumbles from subject to subject with an irksome lack of narrative arc. Directed by Grisman’s daughter, ”Dawg” does feature some great performance clips (”Sittin’ Here in Limbo,” ”Jenny Jenkins”), but the perfunctory and unrevealing interviews feel like an afterthought. B-
