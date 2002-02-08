The Facts of Life: And Other Dirty Jokes B- type Book genre Nonfiction

Willie Nelson is on the road again. Unfortunately, it feels like the same old road he traveled for his autobiography in 1988. He bills his latest literary endeavor as ”one-part song lyrics, one-part photographs, and ten-parts bulls — -.” The man doesn’t lie. The library of lyrics feels like filler, but the photos of Willie’s sly smile throughout the years are treasures. Don’t expect much in the way of high wit, though. His repertoire of jokes is full of standard man-walks-into-the-bar setups and his writing can be loose to the point of laziness. But every now and then, Nelson throws down a line that helps make up for the preceding mess: ”Ninety-nine percent of the world’s lovers are not with their first choice. That’s what makes the jukebox play.” B-