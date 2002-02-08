Extreme Days D- type Movie

From the box synopsis: ”Hardcore friends plunge powder, ride glassy barrels and get down and dirty with motocross in a freewheeling road-trip…!” Do you honestly need to know more? Fine: Filmed on what appears to be an ’80s camcorder, Days is a loose compilation of extreme-sports stock footage interspersed with sub-Saved by the Bell acting. Watching a Mountain Dew commercial is cheaper and far more fulfilling. D-