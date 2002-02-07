Image zoom Blade II: Bloodhunt: Bruce Talamon

The postmodern vampire is just some creature women want to be sucked by — think Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt,” says del Toro. ”The vampire is something you should be horrified by.” With such strong feelings, del Toro readily agreed to his second foray into vampiredom (his first was 1993’s ”Cronos”). But as shooting ended, someone slipped his star a garlic-and-holy-water cocktail. ”It was the last day, the last fight scene, and I suffered an injury. First one in 39 years,” says Snipes. ”We’d been doing 12 to 16 hours a day, six days a week for five months. I was coming out of a roll and felt this twing!” That twing in his knee was serious enough to relocate the shoot from Prague to L.A. while the star recovered. ”We’re not mad at Prague, though,” laughs Snipes. ”We didn’t have any difficulty finding people who look like vampires there.”