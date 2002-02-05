Return to Neverland

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:05 AM EDT
Return to Never Land: © Walt Disney

Return to Never Land

C+
type
  • Movie
genre
Where to watch

Episode Recaps

He said ”I won’t grow up,” not ”I won’t go back.” Disney extends a key franchise with this animated ”Peter Pan” sequel set during the London Blitz. As if the Luftwaffe weren’t bad enough, Captain Hook has kidnapped Wendy’s cynical young daughter Jane. Can Peter Pan make her believe in time to fly home from Never Land? (Feb. 15)

Return to Never Land

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • G
runtime
  • 72 minutes
director
Where to watch
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com