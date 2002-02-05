Return to Neverland
He said ”I won’t grow up,” not ”I won’t go back.” Disney extends a key franchise with this animated ”Peter Pan” sequel set during the London Blitz. As if the Luftwaffe weren’t bad enough, Captain Hook has kidnapped Wendy’s cynical young daughter Jane. Can Peter Pan make her believe in time to fly home from Never Land? (Feb. 15)
