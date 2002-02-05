Clockstoppers

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

Clockstoppers

D-
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

So you’ve got a watch that effectively stops time. And that’s good. But French Stewart is after you. And that’s really, really bad. Such is the dilemma of teen hero Zak (Jesse Bradford) when he pilfers his dad’s invention and goes on the requisite wild adventure. ”Star Trek: The Next Generation”’s Jonathan Frakes directs this Nickelodeon sci-fi action comedy, which, shockingly enough, is not based on an acclaimed short story by Philip K. Dick. (March 29)

Clockstoppers

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG
runtime
  • 94 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com