Clockstoppers
Clockstoppers
D-
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
So you’ve got a watch that effectively stops time. And that’s good. But French Stewart is after you. And that’s really, really bad. Such is the dilemma of teen hero Zak (Jesse Bradford) when he pilfers his dad’s invention and goes on the requisite wild adventure. ”Star Trek: The Next Generation”’s Jonathan Frakes directs this Nickelodeon sci-fi action comedy, which, shockingly enough, is not based on an acclaimed short story by Philip K. Dick. (March 29)
Clockstoppers
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments