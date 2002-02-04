Human Nature: B. Birmelin
Human Nature
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 96 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 04/12/02
- performer
- Patricia Arquette, Rhys Ifans, Tim Robbins, Robert Forster, Rosie Perez
- director
- Michel Gondry
- distributor
- Fine Line Features
- author
- Charlie Kaufman
- genre
- Comedy
We gave it a C+
He’s crawled inside the bald head of a thespian, but now things are getting hairy for ”Being John Malkovich” scribe Charlie Kaufman. His new surreal comedy features, among other things, a beautiful hirsute woman (Patricia Arquette) and a scientist (Tim Robbins) attempting to civilize a recently discovered wild man (”Notting Hill”’s Rhys Ifans). Directed by first-timer Michel Gondry, the homme behind those Björk videos.
Comments