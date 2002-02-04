Human Nature

Human Nature: B. Birmelin
EW Staff
February 04, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Human Nature

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
96 minutes
Limited Release Date
04/12/02
performer
Patricia Arquette, Rhys Ifans, Tim Robbins, Robert Forster, Rosie Perez
director
Michel Gondry
distributor
Fine Line Features
author
Charlie Kaufman
genre
Comedy
We gave it a C+

He’s crawled inside the bald head of a thespian, but now things are getting hairy for ”Being John Malkovich” scribe Charlie Kaufman. His new surreal comedy features, among other things, a beautiful hirsute woman (Patricia Arquette) and a scientist (Tim Robbins) attempting to civilize a recently discovered wild man (”Notting Hill”’s Rhys Ifans). Directed by first-timer Michel Gondry, the homme behind those Björk videos.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now