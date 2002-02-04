Human Nature

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 96 minutes Limited Release Date 04/12/02 performer Patricia Arquette, Rhys Ifans, Tim Robbins, Robert Forster, Rosie Perez director Michel Gondry distributor Fine Line Features author Charlie Kaufman genre Comedy

We gave it a C+

He’s crawled inside the bald head of a thespian, but now things are getting hairy for ”Being John Malkovich” scribe Charlie Kaufman. His new surreal comedy features, among other things, a beautiful hirsute woman (Patricia Arquette) and a scientist (Tim Robbins) attempting to civilize a recently discovered wild man (”Notting Hill”’s Rhys Ifans). Directed by first-timer Michel Gondry, the homme behind those Björk videos.